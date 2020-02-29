South Middle School hosts 42nd Gardner Winter Music Festival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Gardner Winter Music Festival (GWMF) has had a long lasting tradition of bringing people together for a little bit of food, some dancing and a whole lot of traditional Appalachian music.

Worley Gardner started the festival in 1978 to celebrate his love for traditional music. After his passing, his late wife Margaret continued the legacy into what it is today, a celebration of music that is loved by many.

Worley and Margaret Gardner

The Gardner Winter Music Festival will once again be held at South Middle School in Morgantown. Admission to the festival is $3 on Friday night and cost $5 on Saturday.

“Keeping the music alive, it’s part of our culture, it respecting what people have done in the past and carrying it on,” said Judy Werner, Director of the Gardner Winter Music Festival.

Officials with the festival said that they anticipate more than 500 people attending both days of the festival.

They also stressed the importance to carry the traditions, while teaching traditional music to future generations.

On the 35th anniversary, a booklet was made in memory of the festival with a full history and other details that organizers didn’t want to be forgotten. To view that booklet, click here.