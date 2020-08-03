Sparkle Janitorial Products opens new location in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A business has expanded in Monongalia County to help meet the demands of COVID-19.

Sparkle Janitorial Products opened a new location in Westover Monday morning. The company specializes in car, boat and heavy equipment cleaners, but has recently expanded its inventory to include a variety of hand sanitizers, disinfectants and other sterilizing products.

Owner Julie Zuercher explained that they will deliver products throughout North Central West Virginia, two days a week, right to the customers door and including those who live in Doddridge County.

“Well, we saw that there was a shortage of products available in the area and we knew that we could get them at wholesale,” Zuercher explained. “We get them in large totes and repackage it. We were able to respond more quickly than a lot of the national manufacturers could and help service the people of this area and the schools systems and local businesses.”

Sparkle has locations in the Meadowbrook Mall and in Anmoore. Its Westover location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. For a full list of all products and free delivery options, click here.