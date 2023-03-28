STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday night, the Star City Council appointed council member Sharon Doyle to become its acting mayor in an emergency meeting. This move comes in the wake of the current mayor, Herman Reid, taking some time off due to health concerns.

Doyle has lived in Star City for 39 years and has served in city government since 1993. She will officially be sworn into the position next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“We want to keep Star City moving to bigger and brighter things,” Doyle said.

Doyle is also running unopposed for mayor in Star City’s upcoming election on June 7. Reid has also resigned as the town’s municipal judge and will be replaced by Ponch Reyes.