STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Star City Farmers Market is coming to an end.

The farmers market announced on its official Facebook page Friday that instead of the regularly scheduled market, various one-time events will be held at the Edith B. Barill Riverfront Park on Leeway Street.

Organizers said when the farmers market started in 2020, it was well-attended as it was one of the few events in the area due to COVID, but now, with farmers markets in the area like Arnettsville, Cheat Lake, Grafton Road, Morgantown and WVU Health Sciences, attendance has declined in the past two years, and the market is no longer profitable for all of its vendors.

So far, organizers say they’ve gotten requests to host a food truck rodeo, Italian Festival, car show, craft fair, fall fest and kid’s day at the park. They’re inviting people to share their ideas on their Facebook page.