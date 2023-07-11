STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s once again that time of year when farmer’s markets return to offer fresh produce, food and other goods to locals and Thursday marks the start of Star City’s.

This year, Star City’s Farmer’s Market is switching it up and will be hosting the market on Thursdays instead of Fridays.

“We moved it to Thursdays because there is just a whole lot of different events that go on Friday nights with the Summer Concert Series and then you get into football season,” Star City Mayor Sharon Doyle said. “We just like for folks if they have never been down to experience the market to come out and see what we have to offer.”

The farmers market will take place every Thursday until Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Even though the market is changing days, they still plan on offering great options to the public, which can range from food, baked goods, produce, crafts and more.

“We have a variety of options,” Doyle said. “We have 35 vendors, that’s more than our past three years.”

A full list of vendors can be found in the image below: