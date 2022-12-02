STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Saturday, first responders in the Morgantown area are hosting a food drive to help families in need ahead of the holiday season. The Star City Police Department, as well as the Star City Volunteer Fire Department, are teaming up for the cause.

The event will take place at the Star City Volunteer Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To go along with the food drive, there will also be hot chocolate available to attendees and a ‘touch-a-truck’ event with first responder vehicles. Santa Claus will also be at the event to listen to people’s Christmas wishes.

In Monongalia County, over 40% of people struggle to meet their basic needs, while 20% of children in the county go to bed hungry. Star City Police Chief Jessica Colebank believes it is critical for the community to help out those in need around this time.

“We see (the needs) on a daily basis, so we understand that need,” Chief Colebank said. “That’s nice for our community to help us participate in (giving back).”