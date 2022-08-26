STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Star City K-9 has a new ballistic to keep him safe.
According to a Facebook post by the Star City Police Department, K-9 Abel’s new K9 Storm Patrol harness was donated by the Lovis Foundation and is custom-made to fit each dog so that they can wear the vest for their whole shift without overheating.
Abel wore his new vest for his whole shift on Thursday without having any issues performing his regular tasks, according to the Facebook post.
K-9 Abel’s handler, Officer Layton also thanked the Blue Line K9 Project for getting him in contact with the Lovis Foundation to make the donation possible.
This comes after the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced earlier this week that candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” was found in Monongalia County.
“Having the ability to keep our K9 safe during this battle against drugs in our community is everything!” the post said.