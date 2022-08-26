STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Star City K-9 has a new ballistic to keep him safe.

According to a Facebook post by the Star City Police Department, K-9 Abel’s new K9 Storm Patrol harness was donated by the Lovis Foundation and is custom-made to fit each dog so that they can wear the vest for their whole shift without overheating.

K-9 Abel in his new ballistic vest. Credit: Star City Police Department.

Abel wore his new vest for his whole shift on Thursday without having any issues performing his regular tasks, according to the Facebook post.

K-9 Abel’s vest. Credit: Star City Police Department.

K-9 Abel’s handler, Officer Layton also thanked the Blue Line K9 Project for getting him in contact with the Lovis Foundation to make the donation possible.

This comes after the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced earlier this week that candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” was found in Monongalia County.

“Having the ability to keep our K9 safe during this battle against drugs in our community is everything!” the post said.