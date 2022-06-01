STAR CITY, W.Va. – Star City Council held a retirement luncheon for Police Chief Thomas Varndell who retired on Wednesday.

Police Chief Thomas Varndell served in law enforcement for more than 20 years, with four and a half years were served as the Star City Police Chief.

Chief Varndell said that Star City is in good hands with the newly appointed Star City Police Chief Jessica Colebank.

“The department will be fine. She is an excellent officer. She has the years of experience. She has the knowledge to do the job, and I believe she will do a great job for the town,” said Thomas Varndell, Retired Star City Police Chief.

Varndell earned his golden retirement badge during the luncheon and received a special thank you for his long police career from the City Council, fellow officers, friends, and families.

Varndell said his future plans are to go back into the civilian sector as a mechanic.

