STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz announced that the renovation at one of its Morgantown area stores is officially complete.

Store #275 in Star City has been closed since August for a remodel. The building and fueling stations were completely torn down and rebuilt over the last six months. Sheetz announced on Facebook that the store officially reopened on Feb. 16, which is three days earlier than its estimated opening.

Screenshot of Sheetz Facebook story on Feb. 16. Screenshot of Sheetz Facebook story on Feb. 16.

The Sheetz Facebook page also posted a video of the ribbon cutting for the new store on social media. Facebook stories posts go on to say, “coming to you with all the yummiest optionz, fuel variety, and a promise for the community,” and show two large checks for $2,500 made out to “Food Bank Partner” and “Special Olympics Ohio.”

Several other Sheetz locations in the area are also undergoing renovations, including in Weston and Buckhannon.