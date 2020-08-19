Star City Sherwin-Williams holds ribbon cutting and grand opening sale event

STAR CITY, W.Va. – A national paint manufacturing store in Monongalia County held its ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Wednesday.
The Sherwin-Williams location in Star City has been open since mid-December, but COVID-19 prevented them from holding a ceremony until recently.
The store is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To keep up with the latest about the Star City location, head over to its Facebook page. More information about prices and inventory checks can be found on Sherwin-Williams’ website and by calling the store at (304) 598-8592 for more information.
The store is located at 3625 Monongahela Boulevard, in Star City.