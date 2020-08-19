Star City Sherwin-Williams holds ribbon cutting and grand opening sale event

STAR CITY, W.Va. – A national paint manufacturing store in Monongalia County held its ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Wednesday.

Paint available at the store.

Paint brushes and other stock that is available at Sherwin-Williams.

The Sherwin-Williams location in Star City has been open since mid-December, but COVID-19 prevented them from holding a ceremony until recently.

The store is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To keep up with the latest about the Star City location, head over to its Facebook page. More information about prices and inventory checks can be found on Sherwin-Williams’ website and by calling the store at (304) 598-8592 for more information.

The store is located at 3625 Monongahela Boulevard, in Star City.