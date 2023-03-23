STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Star City sinkhole has left a noticeable hole in the parking lot of the former Texas Roadhouse location in Star City. Months later, West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) crews finally fixed the sinkhole.

DOH crews worked to replace a damaged section of the drainpipe, which was the suspected cause of the sinkhole. Repairs began back in early January.

Before and after crew fixed the Star City sinkhole (WBOY – Image)

According to a release from the DOH, crews had to work with caution due to “high-profile utilities” that run through the area. Also, the weather and colder temperatures slowed down part of the process.

Currently, no company operates in the old Texas Roadhouse building as the restaurant chain moved its location to Granville in September.