STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Star City Volunteer Fire Department is deep in debt and may be forced to close.

According to Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom, representatives of the fire department told commissioners during a recent work session that they’re at least $600,000 in debt and could be facing a shutdown.

Commissioners have since contacted the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office to conduct a comprehensive audit of the fire department’s books.

Commissioners said that they want to see the results of that audit before making any decisions on how to help the department.

The department has already begun to sell off some of its equipment. A Facebook post made by the department Tuesday advertises the sale of some of its stretchers.