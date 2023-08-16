STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — After 12 News learned on Tuesday that the Star City Volunteer Fire Department is facing possible closure due to financial trouble, the department has now released a statement “to provide additional information and transparency to the community.”

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom told 12 News on Tuesday that the department is $600,000 in debt and could be facing a shutdown.

According to the statement, the department has been dealing with financial strain since the pandemic, and like many other departments, was forced to close its EMS division, which was its main source of revenue.

The statement says that lingering debt from the EMS startup, alongside insufficient funding from the Town of Star City and Monongalia County and higher demand, has led to the department’s current financial situation. According to the statement, Star City receives “significantly less money on a per-call basis” than other volunteer departments in the county.

As it meets with creditors, the Monongalia County Commission and the WV State Auditor, the department said it will continue operations and “will provide the same level of service to the community.”

The full statement is available below or on the department’s Facebook page: