(Courtesy: Starport Arcade and Pub Facebook)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — After more than a year-long hiatus, Starport Arcade and Pub is opening its new location in downtown Morgantown this weekend.

“WE JUST GOT WORD THE MOTHERSHIP IS LANDING,” said a Starport Arcade Facebook post. According to the post, the grand opening for the new three-story building will be on Saturday, July 9 at 228 Walnut St. starting at noon.

A large variety of games will be in the new arcade, from PacMan to pinball. Approximately 40 games are already listed on the website.

After 9 p.m. the venue becomes adults only. The new location will have 48 different beers on tap and will offer a variety of wines and cocktails as well.

(Courtesy: Starport Arcade and Pub Facebook)

To get the latest look inside the new location ahead of the opening, check out this video posted to the Starport Arcade Facebook page.

The arcade’s original location, which was just a few streets away, announced its closing in December of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic. Even then, the owners were confident the business would return and told 12 News that they were keeping all the games and equipment with hopes to reopen.