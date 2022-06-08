MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A revamped food and game spot is in the final stages of renovations.
Starport Arcade and Pub in Morgantown is opening a new location on Walnut Street. The new location is three stories, has 48 beer taps and is an “arcade game heaven,” according to the business’s Facebook page.
The business closed its location on Chestnut Street in December of 2020 and began hunting for a new space.
They haven’t announced an official opening day for its Walnut Street location yet but said in a Facebook post that they hope to open the doors very soon.