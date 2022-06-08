MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A revamped food and game spot is in the final stages of renovations.

Starport Arcade and Pub in Morgantown is opening a new location on Walnut Street. The new location is three stories, has 48 beer taps and is an “arcade game heaven,” according to the business’s Facebook page.

Starport Arcade & Pub (Courtesy: Starport Arcade & Pub Facebook)

The business closed its location on Chestnut Street in December of 2020 and began hunting for a new space.

They haven’t announced an official opening day for its Walnut Street location yet but said in a Facebook post that they hope to open the doors very soon.