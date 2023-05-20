MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It has been nearly a year since Starport Arcade and Pub reopened in Morgantown, and now, the location will be closing Sunday to undergo remodeling and renovations, according to its Facebook account.

Starport will be renamed Levels Arcade and Bar and feature new games.

“Welcome to Levels Arcade and Bar. We’ve got a new name and new games, but the same friendly faces! We love our customers and supporters, and are excited to take this place to the next Level. Bear with us while we improve our location, and watch our page for more updates. Facebook post by Levels Arcade and Bar

While the business, which is located at 228 Walnut Street, looks to make improvements, they already have an impressive base to work off of since renovating last July. Starport is currently three stories tall, has a wide selection of retro and modern games, 48 beers on tap, 30 TVs, a full kitchen menu and a full liquor bar.

At the moment, the business is open to all ages until 9 p.m. After that, the entire atmosphere changes from having families to having adults only all night long.

“To our faithful Starporters- We are so happy you have helped us make this space home! We love seeing you guys, celebrating special occasions, playing games, and pouring you one of our many beverages. We think you guys deserve an upgrade, so will be closing after today to do some well needed renovations. You’ve gone above and beyond for us, and it’s our turn to go above and beyond for you! We will be rebranding, so please follow us @Levels Arcade on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with our updates and changes!” Facebook post by Starport Arcade and Pub

