MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — It has been nearly a year since Starport Arcade and Pub reopened in Morgantown, and now, the location will be closing Sunday to undergo remodeling and renovations, according to its Facebook account.
Starport will be renamed Levels Arcade and Bar and feature new games.
While the business, which is located at 228 Walnut Street, looks to make improvements, they already have an impressive base to work off of since renovating last July. Starport is currently three stories tall, has a wide selection of retro and modern games, 48 beers on tap, 30 TVs, a full kitchen menu and a full liquor bar.
At the moment, the business is open to all ages until 9 p.m. After that, the entire atmosphere changes from having families to having adults only all night long.
