State bumps Mountain Line Transit Authority down vaccination priority list, officials say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –– The Mountain Line Transit Authority issued a release on Thursday afternoon, stating that its employees have been bumped down the State’s vaccination priority list “without explanation.”

The release stated that the Authority’s Board of Directors learned on Wednesday that its employees had been bumped down from the CDC’s recommended Phase 1b vaccination priority for mass transit to Phase 1d in the WV Vaccination Plan. Officials said in the release that no explanation has been given for this change and the Board expressed concern that this move furthers the risk to community transportation services.

Mountain Line has missed 1,055 hours of service since March 2020 due to COVID-19, according to the release. Officials said the Authority has had 39 employee tests for suspected COVID-19 infection. Seven of the Authority’s 63 employees have tested positive, with December being the worst month to date, officials said. The Authority currently has a service reduction plan in place, but little advance notice is possible, leaving passengers stranded at the curb in the now inclement weather.

The release stated that Mountain Line is currently transporting between 800 and 1,200 passengers daily, providing trips to COVID-19 vaccinations, dialysis and other critical medical treatments and transporting essential workers who rely on public transit as their primary means of transportation.

Officials said the Authority encourages passengers to follow their bus route on Twitter and to check the Bus Ride website for current service status and service changes. The Authority Board has agreed to meet in Emergency Session should it become necessary to stop regular bus service altogether or to take other measures beyond the current reduction plan, the release stated.