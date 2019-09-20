State Superintendent Steve Pain addresses future educators at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia State Superintendent Steve Pain, visited Morgantown to address recently passed education legislation and issues educators face throughout the state.

During the discussion, Pain addressed the opioid epidemic and new responsibilities teachers are having to take on to help the children who are directly affected.

“It’s more important than ever for our teachers to not only be expert in content they learn and how to teach it but also, how to be strong mentors and supporters with what we call, social, emotional, mental health needs of our students. It’s no longer just a content oriented job,” said State Superintendent Steve Pain.

After the discussion, members of the audience were invited to ask the superintendent questions about issues they face in the classroom and ways they can improve education throughout the school year.