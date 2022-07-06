STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fast food chain Steak ‘N Shake has staked a claim in north central West Virginia with a new location coming to Star City.

The franchise location was originally planned to be built in 2019. Those plans fell through somewhere along the way but were picked up again recently.

The plot of land Steak ‘N Shake will be constructed at 3510 Monongahela Blvd. (WBOY image)

Star City’s Steak ‘N Shake will be constructed on Monongahela Blvd. directly across from Texas Roadhouse.

Bobby Doyle is the Star City building code official and said they’ve been working alongside the chain has been easy so far.

“We’re always looking for more businesses to come in to keep this town moving forward. I guess you know we’re losing our Texas Roadhouse; it’s going over to the western side of the interstate, and so we really need something to cover us for that area,” Doyle said.

Construction of the new location should begin sometime in the next week; it will be the third Steak ‘N Shake location in West Virginia.