SteppingStones hosts annual car raffle fundraising event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – SteppingStones hosts its fifth “Give-A-Little” car raffle fundraiser virtually on I-79 Honda and SteppingStones Facebook pages Saturday.

Tickets for the raffle were $50 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. Officials with SteppingStones said one lucky winner will walk away with a brand-new Honda HR-V that was donated by Joe Romeo’s I-79 Honda. SteppingStones at Myland Park in Morgantown offers children and adults with disabilities development opportunities.

“People donate their, their money to the organization and to the cause because of what we do. And so that we can continue to provide the programs that we provide throughout the year, which is year-round recreation for the individuals with disabilities in our community,” said Monica Marietta, Executive Director of SteppingStones.

In addition to the car drawing, SteppingStones gave away cash prizes totaling $10,0000 every fifteen minutes throughout the evening Saturday.

“This fundraiser should net us this year about $75,000,” said Marietta. “So, usually we hold this event in person and we are able to do a lot of different fundraisers , different baskets and raffels, and 50/50’s the night of the event. Obviously with COVID we’ve not been able to do that this year.”

Marietta also explained that she is a parent of a child with a disability, and stated she is overjoyed when she sees how people donate to SteppingStones to continue their programs.