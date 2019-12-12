Days
STEPS holds open house to celebrate 10th anniversary

Monongalia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The David and Jo Ann Shaw Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety, or STEPS, held an open house Thursday afternoon celebrating both its tenth anniversary and becoming an accredited program.

The facility uses real life-like mannequins that can actually breath in and exhale, and can even cry. These mannequins help students learn many different healthcare practices from basic CPR to taking care of complex ICU patients.

“We enable our learners to do hands on care on what you might call pretend patients using mannequins and also real-life people as standardized patients so that they can prepare to safely care for our patients in a clinical setting that they do everyday,” said STEPS Director Dan Summers.

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare has now accredited STEPS in all four phases of simulation healthcare including Assessment, Research, Systems Integration, and Teaching/Education

