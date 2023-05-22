MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stone Tower Brews has officially opened its third location in north central West Virginia.

The Morgantown Stone Tower has been teasing its opening on social media since August and announced its official surprise opening Monday morning. “Hey Morgantown: Surprise! We’re Open ,” said a Facebook post.

The post said that the drive-thru is still a “work in progress” because the menu boards aren’t functional yet, but the store is open, and in the drive-thru, you can still pull around to the window to order.

The store also shared its menu online, including many of the same favorites from the other locations, including breakfast foods, sandwiches, tacos salads and, of course, specialty coffees and drinks. “We’ll be here until 9pm so you all have plenty of time to come check us out!” said the Monday post.

The original Stone Tower Brews location has been open in Buckhannon since 2018, and the Bridgeport location opened in 2021. The opening of the third location in Morgantown had been kept relatively secret; the store teased its opening on May 11 but then opened on May 22 without any prior announcement.

The Morgantown location is in the Glass Factory plaza at 3345 University Ave just outside of Star City.