Storytellers come to WVU to tell Tales of Appalachia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This week marked the 74th annual installation of West Virginia University’s Mountaineer Week. As part of the festivities, three performers came to the Gluck Theater in the Mountainlair on Thursday evening to tell stories about growing up in West Virginia in a segment called, “Tales of Appalachia.”

History Channel host Bill Lepp, along with Jo Ann Dadisman and James Froemel, took the stage to talk about what the culture was like growing up in the Appalachia region, recalling stories and lessons they learned from their childhood. The performances went hand-in-hand with the purpose of Mountaineer Week: to introduce out-of-state students to the way of life in their adopted, college home.

“We’re very big into service and curiosity and respect,” said Kristie Stweart-Gale, the marketing manager of WVU’s Arts and Entertainment division, the division that put on the week-long celebration. “And so, a lot of those come from our roots, so we do things to open up that culture to our students.”

Mountaineer Week runs through Sunday, November 7. Click here to see a full schedule of Mountaineer Week activities.