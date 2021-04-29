Student move-out dumpster program to begin May 3

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Republic Services, in cooperation with the City of Morgantown and West Virginia University, will hold its annual student move-out dumpster program from Monday, May 3 through Sunday, May 16.
According to a press release, one or more 30-yard dumpsters will be placed at the following locations: Beverly Avenue, Brockway Avenue, Garrison Street, Grant Avenue, McLane Avenue and Willey Street. The annual program is intended for WVU students living in university housing areas who have an active and fully paid account with Republic Services. The program provides students with the ability to dispose of unwanted items in a responsible way.
The cleanup is not intended for students living in commercial dwellings and is not to be used by any landlords operating commercial identified housing, the city said. Landlords can, for a fee, contact Republic Services to make arrangements for extra collection.
For more information regarding the student move-out dumpster program, including a list of accepted items, click here.
