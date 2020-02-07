Students from across the state gather to compete in the W.Va. Regional Science bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2020 West Virginia Regional Science Bowl is in full swing at West Virginia University.

The National Energy Technology Laboratory in Morgantown sponsors the event through the U.S. Department of Energy.

Twenty Middle school teams from throughout the state competed in a jeopardy style tournament answering questions strictly dealing with science.

The winner of Friday’s science bowl will receive a free trip to the national championships held in Washington D.C.

“So they’re showing what they’ve learned across all science disciplines, even in middle schools where they have yet to specialize in those disciplines,” WV STEM Outreach Coordinator Kinsey Walker described.

“They’re still answering questions that I don’t know myself off the top of my head. So it’s really impressive especially the pace they’re able to get the information out and the pace in which they compete with each other. Like I said, sometimes our schools finish in the top 10 in the national competition.”

The competition continues tomorrow at the High School level with 24 teams competing for the trip to D.C.