Subject in fatal crash involving WVU student in Philadelphia submits for interview

PHILADELPHIA — A person of interest involved in the accident which killed a WVU student and sent another to the hospital has voluntarily submitted an interview with the Philadephia detachment of the Pennsylvania State Police, according to Trooper Gregory Butler with Troop K.

Butler said that there are currently no charges filed against the subject who came in for the interview because state police are awaiting the results of a toxicology report, but that those results are expected to be received around the end of March.

Chloe Robertson, 21, of Clermont, Florida, was killed in the incident, in late January, while Bobbiann Gubbei, of Mantua, New Jersey, was seriously injured.

Also, a GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the medical bills for one of the victims of the crash, Bobbiann Gubbei. Those wishing to donate may do so by clicking here.

WVU recently held a bell-ringing ceremony to remember to Robertson.

