Summer concert series coming to Morgantown thanks to grants

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown could become the premier entertainment destination in summer 2022. The city announced Tuesday that it received $1.8 million in grant money to help create a budget and support the upkeep of the Ruby Hazel McQuain Park’s amphitheater.

The grant was donated by the Ruby Hazel McQuain charitable trust and was given in two phases: first, a donation of $325,000 to help create a budget for a weekly summer concert series at the park. Second, a $1.5 million donation will go to the upkeep of the park and amphitheater, including fixing old seats, security and the little things that will go a long way for both concert-goers and performers. The grant will help create a space that will keep up with other parks that have similar series in the summer.

“People know about Palatine Park’s concert series that operates on Saturday nights, so we’re going to be Friday night in Morgantown to their Saturday night in Fairmont,” said Vincent Kitch, the director of arts and cultural development for Morgantown.

Kitch also mentioned cross-promotion between counties so that they can work together to provide the best entertainment possible in the area.