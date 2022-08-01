MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Dance Studio (MDS) kicked off its two-week 2022 summer intensive camp on Monday. The camp, held at the Mountaineer Mall in Morgantown, will run until Saturday, Aug. 13.

“I’m fortunate to be at Morgantown Dance and I’m actually I’m looking forward to working with everyone and building the youth ballet training program and the youth ballet company,” said Morgantown Dance Youth Ballet Company Artistic Director Gerard Holt. “It’s great being able to dance in the summer and just let your body go.”

Dancers are attending the camp to sharpen their skillset through learning different techniques. The camp focuses on Ballet, Jazz, Modern, Pointe and Repertoire.

“Students will get a lot of different technique and a lot of different input,” Holt said.

2022 Summer Intensive dance camp (WBOY – Image)

While the camp focuses on different styles of dance as well as teaching important topics like nutrition and injury prevention, Holt said it also teaches discipline.

“They’ll be here every day for a long stretch of time. It takes discipline getting here every day, taking the classes and just trying to get it right,” Holt said. “Hopefully we’re getting that point across and so hopefully they’ll take that away.”

Dancers ages 9 to 21 are able to attend the camp. Instructors feature experience on the professional and collegiate levels.

“The faculty is great as well. It’s a very powerful faculty,” Holt said.