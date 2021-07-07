Summer paving set to begin in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On July 8, the city of Morgantown will commence with its 2021 paving plan. The plan first began in 2018.

After the pandemic canceled the city’s repaving plans in 2020, the town is ready to get things back underway to fixing the roads. Last month, the Morgantown city council approved an $854,162 bid from Anderson Excavating to plan the project.

Prospect Street is one of the affected roads this summer.

In total, 16 roads will be affected by the remodel this summer. That includes:

Cobun Avenue from Edgewood to Kingwood

Dayton Avenue from Union to Richwood

Eastern Avenue from Burroughs to Morgan

Fenwick Street from Junior to Mansfield

Greendale Street from Collins Ferry to Woodland

Madigan Avenue from Barrickman to Mississippi

Maple Avenue from Dormont to Buckhannon

McLane Avenue from Campus to Eighth

Oakland Street from University to Riverview

Park Street from Cobun to Dead End

Prairie Avenue from South High to Wilson

Prospect Street from University to Willey

South Hills Drive from Buckhannon to Vandalia

White Avenue from Decker to Vandalia

Wilson Avenue from Jefferson to Jefferson

Woodland Drive from Eastern to Valley

“Fortunately, the city and its citizens have been able to prioritize roadway maintenance from a comprehensive and proactive standpoint,” said staff engineer Drew Gatlin.

On Thursday, the project will begin with the city fixing 63 curb ramps along the roads. By early August, the roads will be repaved. If all goes to plan, the summer project will conclude in early September before Labor Day weekend.