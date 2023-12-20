MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Village at Heritage Point brought in students from Suncrest Elementary School on Wednesday to help spread holiday cheer to its residents.

Students from the school’s fourth and fifth-grade choirs came to perform Christmas carols and mingle a bit with the senior citizens.

“It’s very important because it brings a lot of joy to all of our residents: seeing all the kids, doing the holiday festivities,” said Ashley Kaminsky, the Life Enrichment Manager at The Village at Heritage Point. She said events like this bring a lot of cheer and happiness to the people who live there.

Staff at the facility try to bring in different groups throughout the holiday season to engage with the residents and help keep their spirits up. Earlier in the month, The Village at Heritage Point brought in students from Holy Family Homeschoolers for a performance.

“We try to have the students no matter what age they are come and perform for our residents ’cause we feel…they enjoy getting to be around the residents and it’s really eye-opening for the students even to come here and get to be around our residents and it just makes a fun atmosphere for everybody,” she Kaminsky said.

However, this holiday performance isn’t the last sign of holiday cheer that can be found at The Village at Heritage Point this winter season. The retirement community is also hosting other events at the facility all the way up to Christmas Day.

“I really feel like all the events we have really brightens our residents’ spirits and really gets them engaged with other residents,” Kaminsky said.

According to her, some of the other events taking place will consist of Christmas cookie decorating, holiday games including a white elephant gift exchange, Christmas arts and crafts, as well as some showings of different holiday movies.