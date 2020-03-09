Sundale nursing home is looking for volunteers to do activities with residents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sundale Long-Term Care and Rehab is seeking general volunteers to help with group and individual activities for residents.

Donna Tennant the Admissions, Marketing and Activity Director at Sundale explained that they are looking for volunteers to help do crafts with residents, church groups or someone to simply sit down and have a conversation.

“Our residents are here long-term, most of them, so we like to bring the community into them since they can’t get out into the community,” Tennant said. “Many times they’ve outlived their families or they don’t have any family in the area so sometimes we’re the only folks they see. It’s great to bring others in, a lot just like to sit and visit and talk, they like to make friends and they enjoy a lot of different activities.”

Tennant said those activities involve music, dancing, card games, bingo and a litany of other things. For that reason, they are not only looking for church groups but musicians, dancers, historians, artists, and others to share their time and talents, to offer programs and presentations.

Since they are open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., there is a chance to have a lot of volunteers on a rotating schedule. Ideally, Sundale is looking for five volunteers each day and hoping to have as many as 30 volunteers on a regular basis because Tennant explained they can be critical in helping residents enjoy themselves.

“When you come to a long care facility, it’s not the end of life,” Tennant said. “It’s just the next step in your life. Our residents here are very very active and involved, we just need people to come in and enjoy their time.”

Tennant even said the nursing home is open to having pets stop by and visit, as long as they are caught up on their shots. She said they have had pets visit in the past and found them to be very beneficial to the well being of residents.

“Whenever pets come into the facility our residents’ faces just light up,” Tennant said. “We’ve had visits from the WVU pet therapy program and they had a couple of years ago a couple of Labradoodles and I think everybody’s face and even mine lit up when we saw that. It was so calm and just lovable and it just makes a difference in residence when they see those animals.”

For that reason, Tennant said animals are always welcome.

Tennant also explained that volunteers will find that it’s as rewarding to them as it is to the residents. Those who would like to volunteer their time and would like to get in touch should schedule a volunteer time by calling (304) 599-0497.