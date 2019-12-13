Sundale Nursing Home patients receive dozens of presents from Cintas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Patients at Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care received presents from a Morgantown business to help brighten their holidays.

Cintas, a nationwide company with operations in Morgantown, provided gifts like chocolate, televisions, and clothing to over half a dozen patients as part of the ‘Presents for Patients’ program at the nursing home. Amanda Wolfe, the human resource manager, said the company felt inspired after seeing a story about the program on WBOY.

Wolfe said partners, as employees are called at Cintas, do a lot of charitable work in the community but had yet to work with the nursing home.

“We got six patients assigned to us and within the first day all the six were signed up for and spoken for,” Wolfe said. “I called Sundale and asked if there was anything else we could do and they gave us a list of items that are most requested like Kleenex and body wash and stuff like that and so they collected those.”

The idea of buying televisions came specifically from a partner at Cintas, Bobbie Sine, who was there to help deliver presents. Sine said her father had been a patient at Sundale twice this year before returning home for Thanksgiving. She said when her father was there, she learned that not all patients are provided with televisions.

“I was going to bring one to him but they had actually rounded up one for him,” Sine said. “But they had mentioned that they didn’t have that many so they had to wait for someone to leave for him to actually get one.”

After learning that, Sine said she pitched the idea to the company and now, this holiday they are gifting six brand new televisions. Sine said it makes her feel good to know that they can provide for the community, especially during the holiday season.

One of the patients that received presents was Patricia John who is 92 years old. John received multiple presents and said she was happy for all of them because she had been a good girl this year.

“I’m so happy to see people receiving something,” Wolfe said. “We all have somebody, a family member maybe that’s far away that we can’t see during the holidays. So we just wanted to bring that joy to them, just a little small token of appreciation for people that maybe don’t have anybody that can visit them at this time, so the joy is all ours too.”