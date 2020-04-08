Sundale Nursing Home provides update on coronavirus cases; second patient dies

Carl Shrader, medical director for the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, said 16 residents and four staffers have tested have tested positive for the coronavirus in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday March 25, 2020. The nursing home with at least 20 coronavirus cases has become “ground zero” for the state’s growing virus caseload. (Ron Rittenhouse/Dominion Post via AP)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown has confirmed a second death of one of its residents.

The nursing home recorded its first death on Sunday.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Dr. Carl Shrader stated that a woman in her 80s died just before midnight Tuesday. The woman was being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The first patient who died, a 76-year-old man, was receiving treatment at Mon General Hospital, according to Shrader.

Shrader said both patients who died were admitted to hospitals in ICU settings, and each had “substantial, underlying comorbid conditions.”

Shrader said a total of 23 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, which includes two new cases. 10 Sundale employees, along with three employees of Odyssey Therapy Group, have tested positive. 1 resident is currently being treated at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Shrader indicated that Sundale re-tested positive cases on Monday, which was 20 residents at the time, and all came back positive. 12 of the 13 employees were tested again, and nine of them remain positive. Shrader clarified that the one employee who has not been re-tested was initially tested a week later than the other 12. Once a full 14 days passes from that initial positive result, that employee will be screened again.

10 employees remain in quarantine: the nine who have tested positive a second time and the employee who has yet to be re-tested.

Shrader stated that Sundale will do another re-screening of positive patients next Monday. He said right now, they are working to determine how long patients will continue shedding the virus.

In an effort to prevent the further spread of coronavirus at the facility, Shrader said the nursing home has constructed a decontamination area outside of the isolation unit. When staff members are gowning or breaking out of their personal protective equipment, there is a safe area that is a barrier between a shared area and the isolation area. In this area, employees can discard contaminated items and spray themselves down with an alcohol solution and spray off footwear.

All residents who have tested positive have also gone through a five-day treatment of hydroxychloroquine. Shrader indicated that it is too early to say what the results have been from this treatment. He stated that he did not believe any employees had received the treatment.

Shrader also expressed some questions about whether or not 14 days is a substantial enough period of time for a person to self-quarantine before re-entering public life.

“Is their viral load high enough that it could continue to transmit? And, we’re never going to know that in this moment. That’s going to be at another place and time,” said Shrader.

“Did it improve the symptoms and keep most of them from being in an ICU setting and hospitalized? And, will we get the majority of them through this? Was it helpful in that regard? Perhaps. And, again, time is going to tell what the answer to that question is,” Shrader continued.

He added that the information that comes out of Sundale will be useful for society in general.

“Not only is it important to know what’s safe for the residents here, in terms of allowing them to integrate back into the general population, it’s also, I think, important information for everyone else out here to know. How long is someone shedding this virus? And, uh, how long should I stay quarantined if I’m infected, to be safe? So, I think it’s gonna be helpful information and information we don’t have right now,” said Shrader.

When asked about what isolation looks like at the facility, Shrader tried to give people a better understanding of the day-to-day experience of residents who are positive for coronavirus.

“They can still get up and move around the room, move out to the hall. It’s just that, we’re not doing common dining anymore. There’s no activities, such as bingo, in common areas. They’re not, they can’t leave their actual hall and come into the activities room or the cafeteria area. None of them can,” said Shrader.

“Even the ones that are, are COVID negative are on their halls, and that’s where they remain,” Shrader added.

Not all activities have ceased, however, as Sundale has found a workaround solution to not having bingo in a common area.

“Donna Tennant (Sundale’s admissions, marketing and activity director) really came up with a fantastic idea, I guess it’s fantastic. She bought a bullhorn, and so, they’re playing bingo. They’re given disposable cards, and some of our activity folks are using the bullhorn to call out. So, they can pull their chairs over to their door and play bingo that way,” said Shrader.

Additionally, he said the nursing home is setting up Zoom meetings to allow families to better communicate with loved ones at the facility.