FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Sundale Nursing Home receives 20 positive COVID-19 results between residents and staff

UPDATE (3/25/20 12:50 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sundale Nursing Home held a press conference with an update on the coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home Wednesday afternoon.

Officials are waiting for test results on 50 patients and 26 employees, they said.

With the previous tests, the pending results and three patients who declined testing, all 98 residents have been accounted for, officials said.

Sundale has gotten a significant amount of personal protective equipment, which officials said should get them through the process. All meals are being served in disposable containers and the home secured a large amount of the containers, officials said.

Six National Guard members helped with testing Tuesday, but are no longer there, officials said.

Pandhandle Cleaning & Restoration is disinfecting the building, according to officials.

Sundale officials said they will hold another news conference when they have more information and that they are committed to being transparent.

ORIGINAL (3/25/20 12:39 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sundale Nursing Home has received more confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the total of cases to 20, with more than 75 tests still pending.

According to Dr. Carl Schrader with Sundale Nursing Home, the tests have confirmed that 16 residents of the facility and four members of staff are positive for the virus.

Due to the high volume of cases and the need to ensure staff are well enough to take care of the nursing home’s residents, the pending tests will most likely not be returned until Thursday, Schrader said.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, those residents who have tested positive for the have been placed into isolation, Schrader said, and the nursing home plans to open a “COVID unit” in the near future.

The idea of this COVID unit will be to help stop the spread of the virus between units, while also helping to protect staff and the outside community, Schrader said, and that staff who work on the unit will receive special training.