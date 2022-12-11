MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care facility hosted its annual light-up night memorial service on Sunday.

The service honored those patients who passed away throughout the year by allowing residents and families to remember them. A special performance was provided to attendees by R.J. Nestor and St. Luke’s Catholic Choir. Special memorial ornaments were hung on a Christmas tree for loved ones in attendance to take home with them.

“The families become our families, it’s like foster care, when you bring somebody into your home, they’re part of your family. And when we bring these residents here into our home, they’re part of our family as well as the families. So, we mourn and grieve just like they do, so they are our family,” said Donna Tennant, admission and marketing director for Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care

Representatives of the care facility added that they keep their residents active and busy. They encouraged others to visit and bring gifts to those in your your local care facility, spreading holiday cheer.