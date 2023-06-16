MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — People will gather at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center and Track Complex on Saturday to register for the returning American Heart Association’s Morgantown Heart Walk. Those looking to participate in the walk, which starts at 10 a.m., can register at the event site at 9:30 a.m.

The walk will raise funds to help battle stroke as well as heart disease, the leading cause of death in the state of West Virginia according to the CDC.

The event offers attendees “food trucks, face painting, Star Wars characters, a kids’ zone, live DJ, and the winner of the “Pup-arrazi” Photo Contest,” according to an American Heart Association release. Drew Schauble of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute will be the 2023 Walk Chair.

“We are so excited to see the people of Morgantown once again get to come together in this fight, as so many of us have been impacted by heart disease and stroke,” Lauren Thomas, development director for the American Heart Association, said. “We can’t wait to see all of the smiling faces of our community teams, volunteers, sponsors and, of course, our survivors.”

Survivors will be wearing caps to show their fight, with red caps signifying heart survivors and white caps being stroke survivors.