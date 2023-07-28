MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the CDC, syphilis cases are on the rise in the United States, causing a shortage in the drugs used to treat it.

Luckily, the Monongalia County Health Department said it has dealt with syphilis outbreaks in the past, and this recent wave shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Lee Smith, the Physician Director and Monongalia County Health Officer said that Monongalia County likely won’t feel the effects of a recent penicillin shortage. Penicillin G benzathine is the only recommended drug for treating pregnant women with syphilis, and Pfizer, the drug’s sole manufacturer, said it might take up to a year to end the shortage.

Smith said that Monongalia County is in a position where it can reach out to pharmaceutical companies directly and get the drugs they need to prevent a local shortage of potentially life-saving drugs.

“We have not encountered any situations in Monongalia County where national shortages have impacted how we deliver healthcare,” Smith said. “When we start to run low we will go out on our own and purchase from individual pharmaceuticals.”

Smith said that in the past, the Monongalia County Health Department has used social media to raise awareness about spikes in Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). During a 2019 syphilis spike, the department partnered with Grindr, a dating app, to inform users in the area that there was an increase in syphilis cases, something the department may try again.