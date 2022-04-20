MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday, West Virginians and Western Pennsylvanians came together at the WVU Erikson Alumni Center to talk about future developments in the region.

More than 100 engineers, architects and construction workers heard from presenters about new business opportunities that have come up recently and ones that are set to debut soon.

Engineers, architects and construction workers at the event (WBOY Image)

“There’s several companies and organizations out of the Pittsburgh market that have offices down here in the Morgantown and north central West Virginia area as well as companies here in Morgantown and Harrison County, Mon County and Marion County that go to Pittsburgh to try to peruse work. So, merging those two regions instead of being separate, we like to bring them together as one because we’re essentially one region although we’re in two different states,” said Kimberly Ridenour, Business Development Manager for IKM Architecture and Board Member Society for Marketing Professional Services Pittsburgh.

Presenters included Megan O’Reilly, the Director of Communications and External Relations for WestRidge Development, Laura Pysz, the County Administrator of the Harrison County Commission, John Thompson, the Associate Director of Facilities Design and Construction for West Virginia University and Brandon Mendoza, the Executive Director of NAIOP Pittsburgh.

The event’s purpose is to bring together the regions on the I-79 corridor for everyone’s benefit.

SMPS (WBOY Image)

“It just doesn’t happen in the big cities. It’s getting out broader and wider and as the larger economy grows that’s vastly important that we grow together, and we complement each other, and we share those opportunities,” said Russell Rogerson President & CEO, Morgantown Area Partnership said about business opportunities and development.

This was the fourth time the Society for Marketing Professional Services held the event titled “Take Me Home Country Roads, Revisiting the I-79 Corridor in North-Central West Virginia & Western Pennsylvania.