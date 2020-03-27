Teachers and students are adapting to online learning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking online classes isn’t for everyone but to protect people from the coronavirus its become the only option for students here in the mountain state.

WVU Freshman, Brooke Clark

“Personally I do not like online classes because you don’t get that in class feel and you don’t get that one on one connection with your teacher so it’s just kind of hard to get invested into your work like you would be if you were on campus,” said WVU Freshman, Brooke Clark.

Students aren’t the only ones who are having to adapt to a new normal, teachers and professors are now adjusting curriculum to fit an online setting.

“It’s an alternate education where we have no choice,” said WVU Journalism Chair, Gina Dahlia-Francis. “What I do think is how we choose to look at it, glass half full, glass half empty.”

With ongoing coronavirus fears, students are having a hard time focusing on school work.

“Your focus isn’t on school, it’s on the rest of the world and everything going on so it’s just hard to get your focus on what you’re actually supposed to be doing when the world is falling apart,” said Clark.

Although the coronavirus has prompted a standstill, many educators realize the impact this has had in everyone’s life.

“It’s not just about an education, it’s also a huge life lesson and things happen that are beyond our control,” said Francis. “It’s how we adapt to those things that really end up defining who we all are as humans.” Gina Dahlia-Francis

West Virginia University has stated that it will be completing its spring semester online. However, it’s undecided at this time when public schools will be back in the classroom.