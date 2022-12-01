MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Patients at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital received an early and heartfelt Christmas present on Thursday. The Neighborhood Ford Store traveled from Wheeling to deliver plenty of teddy bears that will make the days of many children and parents.

L-R, Joseph Thurby from Neighborhood Ford Store, Former WVU and NFL quarterback Jeff Hostetler and another member of Neighborhood Ford Store stand beside donated teddy bears (WBOY Image)

“Hopefully these cute little ‘worry-free’ bears here can provide the support for the parents and even the children,” Neighborhood Ford Store Chairman Joseph Thurby said. “With the children that are in here, we just want to provide them with a little bit of hope and happiness.”

The group has given out close to 500 “worry-free” bears over the past few years according to Thurby. This is the second year that they donated the bears to WVU Medicine.

The newly-built hospital kicked off the holiday season with the donation. There are other charitable and heartwarming events taking place over the next week such as a community toy drive, tree donation and lighting ceremony and a check presentation.

“We’re definitely going to do some great things up in this hospital,” Former WVU and NFL quarterback Jeff Hostetler said.

“Worry-free” bears (WBOY – Image)

People delivering donated teddy bears (WBOY – Image)

Teddy Bear decal next to WVU Medicine Children’s logo (WBOY – Image)

Teddy Bear Truck decal (WBOY – Image)

Hostetler has made major contributions to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. He was on-site for the teddy bear donation and believes that the donation will accomplish one major goal.

“It’s going to put smiles on kids’ faces and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” Hostetler said. “They’re in a tough situation, them and their families, and to be able to have this type of donation and gift is definitely going to put the smiles on the faces and that’s what we’re trying to do at this time.”