WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The brand new Westover Texas Roadhouse location is looking to hire dozens of people.

Last month, it was announced that the Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location, at 50 Tipple St. in Westover. The Star City location is expected to close around Monday, Sept. 19 and the Westover location is expected to open on Friday, Sept. 23.

Once open, the 7,500 square-foot Westover location will serve dinner only Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and be open for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a press release.

The restaurant will have enough seats for a total of 340 guests and 175 parking spots.

Texas Roadhouse will hold in-person interviews at the 3505 Monongahela Blvd. location Through Sunday, Sept. 18, and starting on Monday, Sept. 19, the interviews will continue at the Westover location. Click here to apply online.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction to the restaurant’s hours that Texas Roadhouse sent 12 News. It’s original release listed incorrect hours.