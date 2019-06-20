The 15th Annual MountainFest Motorcycle Rally named top 20 event for July 2019

You like bikes? You like seeing bikes fly through the air? Just wait until you see what the Tim Dyson FMX Stunt Show does this year at MountainFest. We are excited to bring his high flying stunts to the vendor alley all 3 days for your entertainment – here's a little taste of what's to come! #WVMountainFest #15YearsOfMountainFestGet your tickets today at wvmountainfest.com Posted by MountainFest Motorcycle Rally on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Greater Morgantown Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the 15th Annual MountainFest Motorcycle Rally as a “Top 20 Event” by the Southeast Tourism Society for July 2019.

The Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the southeast since 1985 as a continuation of promoting travel and tourism.

MountainFest Motorcycle Rally is a non-profit organization that is a three-day event, which takes place July 25-27 at Mylan Park in Morgantown, West Virginia.

MountainFest features a variety of live music, vendors, on-site entertainment and ride guides for scenic rides in Mountaineer Country.

This years event will headline live music performances by Jackyl, Peter Frampton, Cheap Trick, Charlie Daniels and more.

MountainFest will also include on-site entertainment:

Within the past 15 years, this event has accumulated 570,000 attendees, 1 million dollars in donations and has brought in 85 musical artists.

If you have questions concerning about lodging and tickets, visit the https://wvmountainfest.com/ website for more information.