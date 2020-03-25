The American Red Cross desperately asking for healthy donors during COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Red Cross is taking extreme precautions to continue receiving blood donations during the coronavirus. The nonprofit is desperately asking those who are healthy to come out make a donation.

“Covid-19 has really decreased the blood supply and it really emphasizes the need for those who are healthy and able to come out and give blood,” said Jason Keeling, American Red Cross North East Executive Director.

Donating blood is considered an essential activity and can be done as quickly and easily as going to grab groceries or medication at a local pharmacy.

“There are so many precautions in place to keep everyone safe and healthy while they’re here, I think that this is like a safe way to get out of the house and feel like you’re doing something for the community if you can’t do anything else, said Morgantown Resident, LeeAna Hudson.”

The American Red Cross is utilizing technology to cut down waiting room time, by clicking here to be taken to the website of the Red Cross and filling out the RapidPass, they can cut wait time by half.

“We’re using technology in a way where we’re encouraging people to schedule ahead, so the wait times are reduced, said Keeling”

The American Red Cross is holding blood drives at its chapter locations due to the blood shortage of during this time.