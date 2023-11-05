MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Art Museum of West Virginia University held its annual Fall Family Day on Sunday.

Family Day at the art museum gives children ages four to 10 an opportunity to explore the museum’s exhibitions and engage in family-friendly activities. Children in attendance at Sunday’s event got to participate in scavenger hunts and collage making and paint their own planters.

Heather Harris, Art Museum of WVU Curator of Education, said “The art museum’s mission is to be accessible to everyone and especially in north central West Virginia. We’re a resource for people to experience the transformative power of art, and we think by opening ourselves up and saying that museums can be places of fun and excitement that it serves both our mission, but also the community’s.”

Harris said that without the help of West Virginia University students, Sunday’s event would not have been possible.