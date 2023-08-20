MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Children’s Home Society (CHS) of West Virginia’s Morgantown location gave back to the community Sunday as it hosted a community giveaway.

During the community giveaway, the Children’s Home Society staff announced the launch of a new capital campaign, “Help Us Build a Better Future One Child at a Time.” This campaign will fund the purchase of a new office space to allow the CHS community-based service program to expand. The campaign aims to reach $2,000,000 to ensure that it can move forward with this transformative project.

Traci Bodkins, permanency supervisor, said, “So, as I said we’re a foster care and adoption agency, but we also serve many other programs. So, the capital campaign is to help us get a new space for our most vulnerable children of West Virginia, because we’re outgrowing this space. So, we need a bigger space so that we can best serve this community.”

The Morgantown location currently offers services like Foster Care and Adoption, Independent Living, the Healthy Grand Families Program and the Family Resource Center.

The location serves the following counties:

Monongalia

Barbour

Harrison

Lewis

Marion

Preston

Randolph

Taylor

Tucker

Upshur

The Children’s Home Society’s hopes that this campaign will not only raise the necessary funds but also engage its community and demonstrate the widespread support for this initiative. To achieve its goal, Children’s Home Society is asking for the support of the entire community. If you would like to help, you can donate at online at childhswv.org or by mailing its location at 11 Commerce Drive, Suite 102, Morgantown, W.Va. 26501.