MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the City of Morgantown’s early voting for the 2023 Municipal Election started.

City Council positions are up for grabs in the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th wards. While you have to be a registered voter in Morgantown, you don’t have to be a resident in one of those wards to vote for those positions.

Early voting will take place at the Historic Train Depot at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park, located on 185 Garrett St., until April 22.

The polls will be open from Monday until Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.. On Saturdays, they will open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Candidates up for election:

Incumbent candidate is denoted by *

1st Ward – James Giuliani, Joe Abu-Ghannam*

3rd Ward – Louise “Weezie” Michael

5th Ward – Danielle Trumble*, Marly Yniques

7th Ward – Brian Butcher*, Ben Mayle

“We have some great candidates out there,” City of Morgantown Director of Communications Drew Bailey said.

Morgantown officials said it’s important to go out and vote to make a change within the city.

“When people talk about change or want change, sometimes there’s that struggle of ‘okay, well how do I go about doing that?’ Even though there’s a variety of ways, one of the biggest ways is to go out and vote and not only that but invite those around you to participate as well,” Bailey said.

Unlike previous elections, those elected will serve a four-year term compared to a two-year term.

The City of Morgantown’s Municipal Election is set for April 25 from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Full voter information can be found here.