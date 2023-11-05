MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Clever Canine hosted its inaugural dog-friendly, 1-mile Turkey Trot and 3rd Annual AKC Fit Dog Turkey Trot 5k on Sunday in Morgantown.

The event took place at Edith Batill Park and gave dogs and their owners a chance to socialize. Many vendors also attended the event and sold dog-related items. Owner of The Clever Canine, Kristine Snider came up with this idea after noticing there are not many event options for dog owners in Morgantown.

“There’s not really a lot of events that are dog friendly, so just getting them out, letting them be able to be socialized. A lot of my owners really want to do things with their dogs, so this allows us to be able to do that,” said Snider.

Proceeds from the AKC Fit Dog Turkey Trot will benefit the AKC Junior Handlers, and proceeds from the 1-mile Turkey Trot will be distributed to other local pet shelters.