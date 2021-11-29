(Pictured left) Conner Rush and (pictured right) The Colossus Is Coming album cover. (Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources Photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Conner Rush, a computer science major at West Virginia University (WVU), has combined the worlds of computer science with music for his latest creation, a video game experience called The Colossus Is Coming: The Interactive Experience.

The game is a companion piece to go with his second full-length music album, The Colossus Is Coming.

Conner Rush, creator of The Colossus Is Coming and Summerland (WVU Photo)

In the game, the player will walk through a strange forest from the perspective of a silent protagonist. They will explore and collect tapes that play music from the album, telling a story about a person being stalked by a mysterious, omniscient being.

The album was not a solo project though; Other WVU students like Jonah Henthorne and Phillip Keefover helped with many of the musical elements during the creation of the album.

“This is more of an art piece than a game in the traditional sense,” Rush said. “I made the album first and foremost as an exploration of ideas surrounding religion, existentialism, anxiety, relationships, neuroticism… all tackled under the greater question of ‘what does it mean to live life to the fullest?’”

In 2020, Rush released the game Summerland, a more narrative-driven detective story about morality and the afterlife.

The Colossus Is Coming: The Interactive Experience was developed through Fairmont Youths Reinventing Entertainment (FYRE) Games. Rush created FYRE Games at 12 years old, with it only recently becoming a legally recognized LLC in 2020.

Screenshot from the game The Colossus Is Coming: The Interactive Experience (Now on Steam)

“The game is meant to evoke the feelings of anxiety and feeling trapped expressed through music,” Rush said. “The Colossus Is Coming: The Interactive Experience more delves into the narrative told through the album in a more visual and tactile way.”

The album was released on all streaming platforms, and the game can be played for free on the online game distribution platform, Steam. The trailer for the game can be found here.