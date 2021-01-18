The Community Coalition for Social Justice honors West Virginia civil rights leaders in virtual celebration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Community Coalition for Social Justice held its 15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration virtually due to the pandemic.

The celebration was themed as, “West Virginia Civil Rights Leaders,” and featured speakers including Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney Jr., and Morgantown-Kingwood NAACP President Dr. Jerry Carr Jr. as well as performances from singer Janis-Rozena Peri.

NAACP representative Demarcus Bandy gave a presentation on change and how to unify all races in our nation through his presentation “Systemic and Structural Racism, and How to Build an Equitable Future.”

The coalition also honored Memphis Tennessee Garrison, an NAACP leader portrayed by Ilene Evans in the presentation through zoom.

“It is also a reminder, especially for those of us in whom are privileged and unconscious bias, lowers our blinds on the matters of social justice,” explained Dulaney. “This reminder to try always to do our part to overcome racial injustices, both the most egregious ones and the less conspicuous ones that still persist on a daily basis in our society.”

Those who spoke stated the work for social equality is far from over, and the day honors King’s achievements in life to overcome racial injustices.