MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The LiTEArary Society held a book wrapping party for Monongalia County Head Start at Morgantown High School on Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The society collected hundreds of new books from their Barnes & Noble book drive in November. The event was held in collaboration with the Morgantown High School and University High School National Honors Society to help members get their volunteer hours while also benefiting a good cause.

“Most of these children at head start don’t have any books at home, and also for some, this will be the only present they receive during this holiday season, and in order to eliminate the vast book deserts that exist in our own state and also improve literacy outcomes, I think it’s so important to be able to have the magical feeling of opening a brand new book,” said Rania Zuri, The LiTEArary Society founder & CEO.

Books can be contributed to the book drive at the University Town Center Barnes & Noble until Dec. 9.